Government opens centres to procure copra

The State government has opened centres in Arsikere and Channarayapatna to procure copra at Rs. 7,240 per quintal, which includes the State government’s share of Rs. 1000. The centres were opened by the Agriculture Marketing Department on Friday. The department will procure copra on behalf of the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED).

According to a release issued by the Hassan district administration here on Friday, the Union government has fixed the minimum support price for copra at Rs. 6,240 per quintal. The State government has agreed to contribute Rs.1,000 per quintal. Fair average quality (FAQ) copra will be procured from coconut growers at the rate of Rs. 7,240 per quintal, not exceeding 20 quintals from a farmer.

The coconut growers had demanded that the government set up procurement centres, considering the fall in the price of copra in the market. It had fallen below the support price in recent days.