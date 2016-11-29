Good response to Aakrosh Divas call in Shikaripur town

Shikaripur is the home turf of B.S. Yeddyurappa, president, BJP State unit

The call by opposition parties to observe Aakrosh Divas on Monday to register a protest against the decision taken by the Centre to demonetise currencies of higher denomination evoked a good response in Shikaripur, the home turf of B.S. Yeddyurappa, president, Bharatiya Janata Party State unit.

Shops, and commercial establishments including hotels, and rice mills remained closed in Shikaripur town in support of the protest. The downtown areas here including Terubeedhi, Mandipet, G.S.S. Road and Bhavani Rao Street wore a deserted look. Educational institutions and government offices functioned but with thin attendance.

Congress activists staged a demonstration before the office of tahsildar to express their ire against the inconvenience caused to the common people by demonetisation. Congress party functionaries including Nagarada Mahadevappa and Goni Malathesh who spoke on the occasion said that commercial and agricultural activities in Shikaripur taluk were badly hit owing to the paucity of cash caused by demonetisation.

Meanwhile, BJP activists distributed sweets among the people near a private bus terminal in the town thanking them for supporting the decision on demonetisation taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.