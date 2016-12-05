Going back with fond memories

more-in

Visitors to the 82nd all India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan would leave the ancient city with fond memories of the variety of cultural performances and a unique visual arts exhibition.

Artists from the district worked hard for months to prepare for the big spectacle. A series of songs, dances, one-act plays and folk arts were performed, to a huge audience that stayed up all night. Around 50 performances were presented at the two venues at the University of Agriculture Sciences Grounds and the Siddarama Jambaladinni Rang Mandir here.

Hindustani classical, light music and folk music competed with Kannada ghazals and shayaris on these stages. Songs by the Dasas and the Sharanas and the Tatvapadas were part of the bouquet that greeted connoisseurs every evening.

Folk teams, including the Puja Kunita and the Dollu Kunita, vied for attention with Bharatanatyam and Mohiniattam dances and stunts performed by school students.

The highlight of the session was a Desi performance by a Bengaluru-based troupe led by music director Hamsalekha.

“We have never ever had so many cultural programmes in the past. We attended most of them, but are still hungry for more,” said Sudha H. Rao, a resident of Shakti Nagar in Raichur.

Art

A special part of the book exhibition grounds was the State-level painting and art exhibition.

Around 70 artistes from various districts in the State and outside displayed their works at a pavilion set up behind the main venue. This is the first time that artists are getting so many stalls, said Mallikarjun Kalmalkar, secretary of the art exhibition committee.

Raichur-based artists carried out a unique experiment.

To mark the sammelan being held in the historic city after 60 years, 82 artists worked for 82 hours and produced 82 paintings on various topics. “We worked in batches as per a relay system. Each team worked for around eight hours and took rest. They replaced the next batch in the next shift. We finished the works just as the sammelan procession was beginning,” Mr. Kalmalkar said.

A State-level competition was held for young artists on the theme of culture and language of the State. “A lot of visitors bought our paintings. Some gave us orders after looking at our paintings,” Yogesh Mathad, who runs an art school, said.