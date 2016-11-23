Give in-principle commitment on drought aid, State tells Centre

more-in

Seeks interim relief if Union govt. cannot provide full-fledged compensation

After making repeated requests in vain to the Centre to provide drought assistance, the State on Wednesday frantically appealed to at least give an “in-principle commitment” to releasing assistance within a specific time frame, so that it could release its share of funds to tackle drought.

Replying to the two-day debate in the Council on drought, Home Minister and Leader of the House G. Parameshwara urged the Union government to grant interim relief if it cannot provide full-fledged compensation. He noted that the State had to give a matching grant for the assistance to be given by the Centre.

Stressing the need for either an in-principle commitment on providing relief or granting interim relief, he said Andhra Pradesh was facing serious financial crunch as the Centre had not released drought relief assistance though the State had spent its share.

“The Karnataka government may end up facing such a situation. We will start spending our share only when the Centre gives at least some time-bound commitment,” he said.

Not satisfied with the reply and accusing the government of being “anti-farmer”, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) members staged a walkout.