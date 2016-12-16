Get ready to procure red-gram: Minister

more-in

KALABURAGI Minister of State for Medical Education and Kalaburagi in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil has directed Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, Joint Director of Agriculture Jilani H. Mokahsi and other officers concerned to make preparations to procure pigeon pea at minimum support price (MSP). He was speaking at a meeting called by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought and Floods to review the situation in Kalaburagi district here on Friday.

Mr. Patil said that the proposal by the State government had already been sent to the Union government seeking market intervention in view of dropped prices of pigeon pea.

“The price for pigeon pea is hovering between Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,500 a quintal, which is much less than the MSP fixed last year. We have approached the Union government seeking its market intervention. It has assured us to positively respond within a couple of days. We should be ready to open at least one procurement centre in each district in the initial stage,” he said.

Agriculture officers informed the meeting that despite diminished yield because of to natural calamities, they were expecting three lakh tonnes this year. “Presently, around 35,000 quintals of pigeon pea is arriving in the market every day,” Mr. Mokashi said.

Mr. Patil also said that the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs was also making preparations to procure around 2 lakh quintals of pigeon pea directly from farmers for adding it to the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil, who is also the Chairman of the Sub-committee, asked the Deputy Commissioner to explore multiple ways to ensure that pigeon pea growers were not exploited in the market.