Geared up for kambala protest, organisers say they won’t violate court orders

The slush track for the Koti-Chennayya Jodukere Kambala at Kadalakere Nisargadhama in Moodabidri being given the final touches, ahead of the January 28 protest against the ban.

In the midst of preparations for the January 28 Koti-Chennayya kambala in Moodabidri, organisers are keen to send out a message that they will “not violate” court orders and only conduct a “march” by the buffaloes and not the “race itself”.

The aim of the protest, they say, is to create awareness about the sport.

Since chances of the High Court vacating the stay before January 28 are less, the organisers have decided to make over 200 pairs of buffaloes walk through the twin kambala tracks at Kadala Kere Nisargadhama in Moodabidri. All of them would be decorated in kambala attire too.

Kambala Academy president Gunapala Kadamba told The Hindu here on Thursday that though no race would be conducted, all preparations required for a proper kambala are under way at the venue. A meeting was held on Thursday in Moodabidri to hand out different responsibilities, he said.

Human chain

Meanwhile, organisations supporting kambala would form a human chain in Mangaluru on Friday at 10 a.m. The All College Students’ Union has urged students to boycott classes and join the human chain while artists too extended their support.

Responding to allegations from a few quarters that kambala denoted the feudal system, Mr. Kadamba said it could have been true before the land reforms of 1974. After the Kambala Samiti was formed in 1989, it is difficult to get persons to lead a particular kambala, he said.

In contrast, it is the people from ‘other castes’ who are supporting and promoting kambala these days as the erstwhile landlords are unable to bear the expenditure. People from coastal Karnataka, who became economically strong after going out to Mumbai and abroad, are the ones sponsoring the events these days and offering cash and other prizes, Mr. Kadamba said.