From Mumbai to Mangaluru, swimming 3 km an hour

The 13-day journey of the Sea Hawks team culminated on the Tannirbhavi coast in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Despite the rigours of a challenging expedition between Mumbai and Mangaluru, Wing Commander Paramvir Singh and five other members of the Sea Hawks team sported a smile on their faces as they ended their record-breaking 13-day journey here on Thursday.

“We need not drench ourselves [in drinks] to lose our balance. The sea has given us enough...it is difficult for us stand still,” Mr. Singh said about the arduous expedition that was dedicated to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Mr. Singh and his team swam continuously one after the other on the uncharted Mumbai-Mangaluru coast. On an average, they have covered 3 km an hour on the coastline, braving undercurrents, the rough sea and huge jellyfish. “Our shoulders have really taken a toll,” Mr. Singh said.

It will take a minimum of three days for them to recover from the rigours of the expedition. The team has uploaded videos of the experience on its two Twitter accounts, Mr. Singh said.

The team members often take up long open swimming expeditions. They covered 2,800 km in the Ganga as a part of their campaign for a Swachh Bharat. Their expedition between Goa and Mumbai was dedicated for the Beti Bacho (Save the Girl Child) movement. Mr. Singh said the Sea Hawks will continue to take up challenging swimming expeditions and promote open water swimming.

IDBI Bank executives and members of Rotary Club cheered “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as the Sea Hawks landed on the Tannirbhavi coast around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Later, a function was held to felicitate the team.