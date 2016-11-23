Four killed in road accident

more-in

Four persons, including two women, died on the spot and 12 people sustained injuries in a road accident between a van, in which they were travelling, and a KSRTC bus that occurred near Ulvatti in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk of Ballari district on Tuesday.

According to the police, all the inmates of the van were from Davangere and were heading towards Hosapete to participate in the last rites of their relative.

The deceased were identified as Kausarbanu (35), Naseema (55), Mehaboob Basha (50) and Noor Ahmed (40). All the injured were rushed to a hospital in Davangere. The condition of two of the injured is said to be serious.

On getting information, Kashinath, Circle Inspector of Police, along with his staff, rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations and shifted the injured to hospital.