Four held, sand boa recovered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Radhika with the two-headed sand boa seized by the CCIB police team in Belagavi on Thursday.

more-in

A police team from the City Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested four poachers involved in illegal poaching of red sand boa, a two-headed snake, here on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Radhika, the CCIB team, led by Police Inspector A.S. Gudigoppa, acting on a tip-off, intercepted two cars near Bharatesh School on Old PB Road under Market Police Station limits while they were heading towards Dharwad from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. During a quick search, the police team found the snake.

The police immediately arrested four persons who were identified as Qutubuddin Appasaheb Bailwad (48) of Marihal in Belagavi taluk; Sanaulla Ismailsab (47) of Vinoba Nagar in Davangere; Akbar Dadapeer Nadaf (42) of Kuvempu Nagar in Belagavi and Imamsab Moulasab Kabbur (37) of Shah Bazaar in Bankapur of Haveri district. Three others managed to escape.

While Qutubuddin Bailwad is a customer, Sanaulla Ismailsab and Akbar Nadaf are traders. Imamsab Kabbur is the driver of one of the vehicles.

Those who escaped are believed to be the traders’ accomplices.

The police said that the snake was captured somewhere in the Western Ghats.

The police said that the poachers used to sell such snakes to middlemen who then sold it to gullible persons for a fancy price, stating that the two-headed snake, a non-poisonous one, would bring them good luck and lead to hidden treasures.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Shivanand Naikwadi, who rushed to the police head-quarters after being informed of the catch, said that poachers and wildlife smugglers have been fooling people by creating beliefs that having a sand boa would bring them luck and wealth, which was not true. He said that once the police handed over the snake to the Forest Department, the reptile would be released into its natural abode in the Western Ghats. He added that further investigation will be taken up.