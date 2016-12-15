Four Bagepalli TMC officials dismissed in multi-crore scam

more-in

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has dismissed four corrupt officials of Bagepalli Town Municipal Council (TMC) in Chickballapur district on charges of misappropriating money meant for developmental works in 2010.

R. Vishal, director of the DMA, in his order said the action was initiated as the charges against the four officials, including the then TMC chief officer G. Venkatesh, were proved during probe. Mr. Vishal also directed to file a civil suit against all the four guilty to recover the amount.

Junior engineer B.S. Chandrashekhar, first division assistant Hanumantharaju and second division assistant Abdul Wajeed are the other three staff who have been suspended.

A whopping Rs. 9.8 crore has been swindled off by the officials causing huge loss to the exchequer as well as substandard works.

The accused have floated piece work tenders for development works in contravention of TMC Act. Tender was floated by receiving huge kickbacks from the contractors and this led to the substandard works executed during the period.

The DMA has probed the scam and found the officials guilty and dismissed them from service.

Mr. Venkatesh is presently working with revenue department at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).