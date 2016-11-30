Forum stages protest seeking complete ban on liquor in State

more-in

The Akhil Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike of the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Programme has demanded a complete ban on liquor and not just withdrawal of the decision of the State government on granting permits to 1,750 liquor/wine shops, including 900 MSIL outlets in the State.

The Vedike members, including those who were liberated from addiction to liquor, staged a dharna at Suvarna Gardens outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in support of their demands and submitted a memorandum to Minister for Excise H.Y. Meti.

Vedike’s State president Satish Honnavalli, secretary Vivek V. Pais and the former district president Rajeev Doddannavar said the government was expected to protect the health and morale of both the individuals and society instead of promoting alcoholism by increasing the number of wine shops.

A large number of people have died owing to alcoholism, the Vedike said.

The Vedike was playing a significant role against alcoholism and liberating addicts from the clutches of addiction to liquor through special camps in the 30 districts of the State with the support of the Karnataka State Temperance Board to return peace, health and progress to the families affected by alcoholism, they said.

In addition to this protest, the Swabhimani A.S. Hiremath Vedaganga Yeth Niravari Sangh staged an agitation demanding the immediate implementation of the Vedaganga Lift Irrigation Scheme for the benefit of nine villages of Belagavi and Hukkeri taluks.

The Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Prathamik Shala Ayagala Sangh staged an agitation demanding provision of minimum wages to the ayas as fixed by the Labour Department and regularisation of their services. The Sarvodaya Swayam Seva Sangh, headed by Kannada activist Srinivas Talukar, also staged a protest demanding that the State government declare the yellow-red flag as the official flag of Karnataka and hoist it at all government offices in the State.