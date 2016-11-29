Forum plans to lay siege to tahsildar offices

more-in

The Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti ( MMHS) has warned of laying siege to the tahsildar offices in the district on November 30 demanding that the State government take steps to implement the recommendations of the Justice Sadashiva Commission on the issue of internal reservation among the Schedule Castes.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Lingappa Hattimani, district president of MMHS, alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramiah had failed to keep up the promise he made of sending the commission’s recommendations to the Union government for its implementation.

The Madiagas, who are more in number compared to other SC communities, are suffering owing to lack of education facilities and employment, he said, adding that the State government should send the recommendations to the Union government for its immediate implementation to uphold natural justice.

Mr. Hattimani also condemned the act by a few legislators belonging to the Lambani, Bhovi, Chalawadi and others SC communities for opposing when Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya was speaking about the implementation of the commission’s recommendations in the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and said that MMHS members will launch an agitation against them if they continue to do so.