Forum demands suspension of HIMS director

The Forum for Building Bribe-free Karnataka has urged the State government to suspend B.C. Ravikumar, Director, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, who has been facing allegations of furnishing fake service experience certificates to claim a promotion in the institute.

Ravikrishna Reddy, president of the forum, in his letter to the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, a copy of which was released to media on Monday, has said that a court in Hassan had taken cognisance of the allegations against Mr. Ravikumar and issued a summons. Mr. Ravikumar had furnished certificates that showed that he served in KVG Medical College in Sullya between 2001 and 2006. However, it is said that during that period he was running a clinic in Hassan.

Similar case

Mr. Reddy said that a similar case was reported at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. Following an inquiry, the persons in KVG Medical College responsible for creation of the fake certificates had to face disciplinary action. “As the court has taken cognisance of the allegations, the government should suspend the director till the matter is resolved in court,” he said.

Meanwhile, H.R. Ramesh Kumar, an RTI activist of Hassan, had written to the Chief Minister with the same demand. He had received a response from the Chief Minister’s office stating that his petition had been forwarded to the Department of Medical Education for further action.