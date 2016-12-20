Forest under threat as Siddaramaiah’s office seeks space for OBC groups

Potential hotspot: The CMO has sought 96 acres of the Machohalli Reserve Forest, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, for backward classes. — Photo: K. Murali Kumar

In a city struggling to save its green cover, nearly 100 acres of the Machohalli Reserve Forest, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, may now be culled to build religious, cultural, and educational institutions run by groups representing backward classes.

The Chief Minister’s Office had sought 96.3 acres of forest land to be cleared to accommodate demands made by 27 different organisations representing various caste groups, which form a sizeable chunk of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s vote bank.

Documents with The Hindu reveal that the chain of events started with a letter from the Chief Minister’s Office in June 2015 directing the Revenue Department to consider allotting land for these organisations at Machohalli.

Since then, the Revenue Department seems to have brushed aside a survey by a regional commissioner-chaired committee as well as objections of forest officials which sought for Machohalli to remain as a reserve forest.

On October 17, the district administration termed the forest officials’ claims as “having no proof” as their records show that it is “government land” and can be allotted to groups working for the public.