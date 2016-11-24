Forest shootout: victim identified

more-in

The police investigating the Forest Department’s shootout, where a suspected woodcutter died on Tuesday night, have identified the deceased with the help of a mobile phone found at the spot. Manje Gowda, son of Basave Gowda, a resident of Mathighatta near Halebidu in Belur taluk was killed in the firing, said the officials.

Forest guard Suresh had opened fire on Tuesday night at the suspected woodcutter in the sandalwood plantation in Tirumala Devara Gudda forest near Salagame village in Hassan taluk. The department has sandalwood plantation spread over 600 ha in the forest. The officials had opened fire after the suspected woodcutters threw stones and sticks at them.

The police found a mobile phone at the spot which helped in identifying the victim. “The police have identified the dead. His relatives have also contacted the police. I hope the police will be able to find all those who entered the sandalwood plantation to cut trees on Tuesday night”, said M.L. Manjunath, Deputy Conservator of Forests.

A similar incident was reported in Ramadevara Halla Forest, a sandalwood reserve, in 2012. A person had died during the police firing. However, the deceased was not traced. “The police gave paper notification and made all efforts to trace his relatives. However, nobody turned up to claim the body”, the DFO said.