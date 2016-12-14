Forest Dept. eases transit of felled trees

more-in

Could allowing farmers to transport felled trees lead to a greater tree cover in the State?

The Forest Department, despite fears expressed by urban conservationists, seem to think so. A new notification has excluded 42 types of trees from the need to obtain a ‘transit pass’ —meaning, after these trees have been felled in non-forest land, the wood can be transported without permission.

The transit pass is in place to keep tabs on unchecked transportation and smuggling of trees. However, forest officials said over the years, this has led to harassment of farmers who own plantations or want to develop their fields.

On December 7, through a notification, the department increased the trees or species exempted from transit passes from 24 to 42, by including Raintree, exotic ornamental and oil plants, Mayflower, Pagoda, African Tulip, Jacardanda, Drumstick, and Mulberry, among others. The attempt, said forest officials, is to bring parity to the exemptions in neighbouring States of Kerala (61 species) and Tamil Nadu (34 species).

“This is an attempt to simplify regulations that are restraining farmers from taking up agro-farming. They find it difficult to harvest their produce, and this has become a disincentive to take up plantations,” said Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (forest resource management).

The new notification excludes two species, which had been exempted in February 2015: Mango and Belanji. When exemptions were in place, forest officials noticed large-scale felling of these trees in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. On fears that the new notification will result in the same, Mr. Kumar said: “The felling permissions remain the same, and so, anyone attempting to cut these trees will have to notify the department. This time, we have chosen agro-forestry species mainly found in farms, and certain species that do not have an economic value and so will not be cut needlessly.”

‘Loss of green spaces’

However, Vijay Nishant, urban tree conservationist, says the notification was a way of introducing confusing regulations that will lead to greater loss of urban green spaces. “The definition of private lands is not clear, nor is there visible action against those who fell trees illegally. The forest department does not have the manpower to regulate cutting of trees. This notification will make it easier for the timber mafia to take away trees without the need for documentation,” he said, adding that much of Bengaluru’s biodiversity depends on exotic species, which are considered of “low-economic value”.