Forest Department officials bust illegal owl trade

The officials of Forest Department have busted a racket allegedly involved in trading of owls in Sorab taluk and have arrested nine people in this connection. The officials have seized an owl, a car and four bikes from the arrested.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Azim, Annappa Dyavasa, Mruthyunjaya Tuduneeru, Maruthi Chittur, Ajjappa Karekoppa, Hanumanthappa, Raju Elukoti, Shivamurthy and Kamalakara. While Azim hails from Shiragodu village in Haveri district, the remaining are from Sorab taluk.

According to the Forest Department officials, Azim had shared his contact number with people from hamlets on the fringes of the forest in Anavatti and had requested them to provide him with information on the presence of owls in the vicinity. The arrested had even offered them money in exchange for the information. The forest guards alerted the higher officers about this.

The Forest Department officials have arrested Azim for allegedly purchasing owls. Based on the information provided by him, the remaining eight people involved were arrested.

The Forest Department officials have said that owls were being purchased from locals at the price of Rs. 4 lakh and then sold in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi for Rs. 15-20 lakh. It is said that those involved in practising black magic were buying the owls from the arrested to use the bird’s body parts to perform rituals.

Based on the information provided by the arrested, an owl was seized from the house of one Manjunath, who is also said to be part of the racket in Basur village in Sorab taluk. However, Manjunath managed to escape. The Forest Department officials have launched a manhunt for him.

The arrested were said to be involved in illegal trading of loris and two-headed snakes also. Cases under The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, have been booked against the arrested persons.