For people living with HIV, fear of stigma a deterrent in seeking govt. entitlements

more-in

Stigma and discrimination continue to pose access barriers for people living with HIV (PLHIV). They face various vulnerabilities such as job insecurity, poor access to healthcare facilities, and low access to nutritional support and education for children. In addition, stigma and discrimination diminish their access to work and medical treatment and also lower their self-esteem to even seek government entitlements.

In Karnataka, although the State government has introduced various social security schemes, not many people living with HIV are keen on seeking the benefits mainly because of the fear of stigma and discrimination.

This year’s theme

With yet another World AIDS Day being observed on Thursday, with the theme ‘Hands up for HIV prevention’, activists are seeing red over the continuing stigma and discrimination that the community faces.

While a meagre 2,344 people, of the nearly 3 lakh PLHVs in the State, have availed themselves of the benefit of getting free houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme from 2009 till date, hardly 12 children of HIV infected people have taken the benefit of higher education scholarship.

That is not all. The monthly pension of Rs. 500 under Mythree Yojana, facilitated by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, is reaching only 975 beneficiaries while the Rs. 20,000 given to female sex workers for self-employment under the Chetana scheme has been availed of by only 1,005 people.

Sources said not many were keen on applying for the free houses because the application has to be routed through the gram panchayat and this means their health status will no longer be confidential.

Shailaja, a peer counsellor from Ramanagaram Network for Positive People, said the main deterrents were stigma and discrimination. “Although the scheme is there and we are entitled to avail of benefits, routing the application through the gram panchayat means that the entire village will know our status. I would rather go without a free house than face discrimination,” she said.

Children worst hit

The higher education scholarship for students, which is a much-needed benefit, comes with several riders such as getting the health status certified not just by the doctor but also the college principal. Saroja Putran, advocacy officer with Karnataka Health Promotion Trust, said children had to literally run from pillar to post to get the required attestations and verifications done at various levels.

“Today, I went to the Education Department with applications of 30 students and was aghast to find that the applications have to be attested by so many people. Especially, getting the health status attested by the college principal has irked the students who are now telling their parents that they would rather discontinue their education,” she said, and added that the process of availing of the benefits should be simplified.