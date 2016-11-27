For Nagarahole tribal community, no high-value notes, no worries

The tribal community of Nagarahole that has been rehabilitated outside the tiger reserve is perhaps among a minuscule minority unaffected by demonetisation.

And their society, in a way, may epitomise the cash-less economy that the Prime Minister is pushing for though not exactly. For, none of them had Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes when the demonetisation was announced.

Tribal activist Ramu from Shettyhalli told The Hindu that the meagre savings of the tribal community is deposited with the local Mahila Sangha and is removed only during exigencies. “Hence, demonetisation did not affect us,” he said. Besides, most of the tribal people hailing from the jenu kuruba and kadu kuruba communities are daily wagers employed in coffee plantations in the adjoining Kodagu district.

“The tribal requirements are minimal and the workers are paid Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 a day, most of which is spent on the same day to meet their daily requirements. So the question of acquiring Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 notes did not arise nor has its withdrawal affected any of us,” said Mr. Ramu. He pointed out that there are nearly 150 families in the hamlet and none of them are perhaps even aware of the drama surrounding demonetisation.

The use of money for their daily requirements is also minimal among the tribals as they receive monthly ration that includes cereals, eggs, milk, vegetable oil, and so on under the tribal rehabilitation project launched by the Centre during the 11th Five-Year Plan to address the issue of malnutrition among the tribals. “Ration is more important for tribals at Shettihalli or Veeranahosahalli than cash,” according to Mr. Prabhu, who works for the uplift of the tribals.

“A handful of people, who had saved some Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, have already exchanged it at the Hunsur branches of various banks,” he said.

But it is their employers — mostly plantation owners — who are affected and are unable to pay the daily wages in smaller denomination. But November being off-season for plantation works, the tribals are immune to the impact of lack of small denomination notes, which is causing havoc in the rural hinterland. It is the farmers and daily wagers in the agricultural sector who are affected.

The shortage of small currency has, however, impacted a section of tribals in one way. “Some of them are finding it difficult to fund their daily quota of liquor,” said Mr. Prabhu. But far from complaining, the family members are apparently happy about the turn of events as it has indirectly addressed alcoholism to some extent.