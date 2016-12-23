For Edwin D’Souza, mother tongue always comes first

more-in

Though he writes books in English, 68-year-old Edwin J.F. D’Souza finds it easier to relate to Konkani, his mother tongue. “As it is my native language, I can convey feelings and sentiments effectively. It’s difficult to have the same effect in English,” he said.

The writer, who is conferred the Sahitya Akademi Award this year for his Konkani novel ‘Kallem Bhangaar’ (Black Gold), sat down for a chat with The Hindu on Thursday. Mr. D’Souza, who teaches theology at St. Aloysius College here, believes in going deep into the plot and putting himself in the protagonist’s shoes. “I think of my reaction to a given situation and develop on it. There is no scope for fiction in my novels,” he said.

Kallem Bhangaar, published in 2013, is set in 1990 in Mangaluru and has a protagonist looking for a job in the Middle East. “He goes in search of honey (prosperity) in Kuwait. But what he gets is blood as he gets caught in turmoil following the attack by Iraq.” The difficulties that the protagonist faces are what Mr. D’Souza himself faced in Kuwait, where he had lived for 16 years. “We experienced the terror and this is reflected in the novel,” he said.

The Goa Konkani Academy brought out the 400-page novel in 2013. The same year, the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy named it the best work of the year.

Mr. D’Souza has written 33 novels, including the 1,008-page ‘Unya Bhavadache’. He has written over 100 short stories, columns and reviews. The English translation of his own Konkani short story ‘Ek Cup Hunoni Coffee’ (One Cup of Hot Coffee) is among the short stories in Kushwant Singh’s ‘Our Favorite Short Stories’.

Mr. D’Souza is the executive director of St. Aloysius College Konkani Institute. He lives with his wife Jane D’Souza in Falnir.