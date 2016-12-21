Karnataka

Fog delays flights at KIA

Thousands of passengers at Kempegowda International Airport were delayed by two hours as heavy fog in the city disrupted all flights between 5 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. With visibility reduced to just 50 metres, 51 flights out of Bengaluru and 27 arrivals were delayed, which had a cascading effect on all morning fights.

Six flights scheduled to take off were cancelled while another six inbound flights, including an international carrier, were diverted to Chennai and Hyderabad.

The scene at the airport was one of confusion as some airlines decided to board their passengers while others asked people to wait at the terminal. Airport officials said they had arranged for extra food and beverages for passengers.

“Despite the fact that there were airport announcements saying all flights had been delayed, we were asked to board around 6.45 a.m. for a 7 a.m. flight. At 8.40 a.m. there was an announcement that flights were taking off and that we were number 35 in queue. We finally took off at 10.30 a.m. Since we were on board, we could not change our flight or buy food,” said Melissa Arulappan, a communications professional who was flying to Mumbai.

The Meteorological Department has predicted fog for the next four days, which will throw people’s Christmas plans out of gear.

