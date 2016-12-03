Five involved in flesh trade arrested

more-in

The Kalaburagi police on Friday claimed to have busted a sex racket, with the arrest of four women and a customer from a lodge in Super Market locality in Kalaburagi city.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jahnavi raided the lodge located in the heart of the city on Friday night and arrested four women from different States and a male customer, Obaram from Rajasthan.

Of the four women, two were from Telangana and others from Kolkata.

The police are on the lookout for Sharanu, Hanumanth and Raghavendra, who were also allegedly involved in the racket. Police said that girls and women from various states were brought to the lodge for commercial sex operations. A case has been registered at the women’s police station.