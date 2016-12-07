Five arrested on charge of murder

more-in

The Kalaburagi police have arrested five on charge of alleged involvement in killing two people recently in the district, on Tuesday morning.

The arrested are Mallappa (40), from Sedam, Ashok (23), from Jewargi, and their associates Rayappa (35), Sharanppa (55), and Nagappa (35), from Diggaon village in Chittapur taluk.

Superintendent of police N. Shashi Kumar, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said old rivalry between two groups in Malla (K) village in Jewargi taluk had led to the killing of Malla Reddy (44) and Siddana Gowda (65).

On the night of November 27 the accused picked up the victims from Kalaburagi on the pretext of discussing a land. A seven-member gang then barged into a field in Diggaon village in Chittapur taluk and murdered the victims and set their bodies on fire.

To mislead the police, the accused carried the cell phones of the deceased to different locations in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts throughout the night and switched them off after reaching Kalaburagi city.

Mr. Kumar said that the police are on the lookout for the two absconding members. During interrogations, the accused confessed that Mallappa and Ashok and the other two absconding accused had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill the duo. The three others who helped them plot the murder were promised Rs. 5 lakh for executing the murder.

It is said that Malla Reddy had supported a candidate to contest in the gram panchayat elections against Ashok. The accused also filed a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the deceased after the election. A series of incidents between the deceased and accused proved to be sufficient evidence to substantiate that an old enmity was the cause of the murder.

Mr. Kumar said that the skull and bones collected from the spot were sent for forensic tests. The police seized the tractor and four-wheeler used in the crime by the accused.