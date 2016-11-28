Five University of Mysore courses to be offered under GIAN

Prof. Ruediger Kiesel (left) of the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany, interacting with Prof. K.S. Rangappa, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore, during the launch of GAIN courses in Mysuru on Monday.

more-in

Five courses of the University of Mysore will be offered under the Global Initiative for Academic Networks (GIAN) programme of the Union government to foster greater collaboration and exchange of knowledge between local students/faculty and international scholars.

GIAN is an ambitious programme that will facilitate better exchange of academic knowledge and foster collaborative research. It is also an attempt to bring the latest development in various fields to local students and enable them to learn from international experts. Besides, it aims to increase the number of reputed international faculty at Indian academic institutes and to provide opportunities to technical persons from the Indian industry to improve their knowledge in the relevant areas.

The five courses are ‘Social Entrepreneurship’, ‘Quantitative Climate Finance’, ‘Environmental Finance’, ‘Extensible Business Reporting Language’ and ‘Introductory Course on Design for Development’, all of which will be about a week in duration.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa, who inaugurated the courses, said GIAN aims to augment the country’s existing academic resources, accelerate the pace of quality reform, and elevate India’s scientific and technological capacity to the global level of excellence.

Prof. Rangappa said the proposals for the GIAN courses pass through a rigorous three-stage selection process and are very competitive. Of about 700 GIAN courses approved for 2016, a majority are from premier institutions like IITs, IIMs and IISc. “Not many State universities are among them, but the University of Mysore is one of the only two conventional universities of our State selected for offering GIAN courses,” he said.

Four of the five GIAN courses approved were from the Commerce Department, with the other coming from the Economics department. Therefore, given that social sciences are generally passing through a rough phase in the country, it is heartening that the faculty members of these departments were chosen, he said.

Prof. P. Nagabhushan, local coordinator of GIAN, Prof. Ruedinger Kiesel from the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany, and others were present.