Fitness enthusiasts come together for Hubballi 10K Run

more-in

Borappa Magaduma and Akshata A. won the ‘Hubballi 10K Run’ in the men and women categories respectively here on Sunday.

Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts, people from different walks of life, students, physically challenged and senior citizens had taken part in the event that was flagged off from the premises of KLE Institute of Technology.

Hubballi Fitness Club, an organisation of doctors and various professionals that focuses on keeping fit through regular exercises had organised the event.

Apart from residents of Hubballi, Dharwad and nearby places, the event attracted participants from Mysuru, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Gadag.

Flagging off the run, managing director of VRL Group of Companies Anand Sankeshwar emphasised upon the need to sensitise children about the importance of physical fitness by making them jog and practise yoga.

The winners

10K (Men): Borappa Magadumma, Pravesh Saini, Sandeep; Women: Akshata A., Tippavva Sannakki, Preenu Yadav; Veternan Men: Vishwas Chougale, Uday Mahajan, Sunil Shinde; Veteran Women: Bharathi; Senior Men: Balasaheb Powar, H.V. Puttaveeraraj Urs, U.S. Parameshwar; Senior Women: Bhavani V. Bhanda, Anasuya Kanavalli

5K (Men): Sandeep Navale, Basavaraj MT, Sagar Borkar; Women: Anita Olekar, Jyoti Kattimani, Suvarna A.; Boys: Pundalik, Vaibhav Kulkarni, Shashank Kurahatti; Girls: Anirodha, Tanvi Galgali, Shreya

3K (Boys): Anzar Khan, Shivaji, Anand Koulageri; Girls: Vachana, Sanjana, Soundarya