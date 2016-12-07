Fire in Gulbarga University library

Fire breaks out in the periodical section of the library department of Gulbarga University on Wednesday.

more-in

A major fire broke out in the library building of Gulbarga University Campus on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported, as there was no one in the library at the time of the incident.

According to eyewitness, at about 8.30 a.m. the periodical section, one of the blocks in the library department, caught fire. Students and staffs noticed smoke emanating from the library and immediately called the fire department. It took fire and emergency services personnels more than an hour to put down the fire.

The academic periodicals including published scholarly journals, articles, magazines in the block were destroyed.

A short circuit may have caused the fire, source from the department said. A case has been registered at the Gulbarga University police station.