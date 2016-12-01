Karnataka

Fire damages KSFC rice

A huge stock of rice was damaged in a fire at the Karnataka State Food Corporation godown in Srirangapatna in the early hours on Thursday.

According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the cause of fire is not yet known. The rice had been stored in the godown, to be despatched to various public distribution system ration shops, near the Railway Station in the town.

Some local residents noticed the fire and alerted the police. The fire personnel from Mysuru and Srirangapatna rushed in and doused the fire, the Srirangapatna police said.

