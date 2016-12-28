Finally, Siddaramaiah gets appointment with PM

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is finally set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss drought in Karnataka and seek more funds for relief work.

The Chief Minister had failed to get an appointment with the Prime Minister despite efforts twice earlier and he had hit out at Mr. Modi saying it was “improper under a federal structure”.

Karnataka, in November, said the government would submit a revised memorandum seeking a Central assistance of ₹4,656 crore to take up drought relief works. Earlier, the State government had submitted a memorandum seeking an assistance of ₹3,375 crore. The revised memorandum had been prepared after a detailed study of the impact of drought and excessive rainfall, the Chief Minister has said.