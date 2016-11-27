Fewer holidays and more work is need of the hour, says writer Hampa Nagarajaiah

more-in

Too many holidays are obstructing the country’s development, writer and researcher Hampa Nagarajaiah said in Bidar on Sunday. He urged the Central government to reduce the number of national holidays to three – Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti. He was speaking at the inauguration of Kadamba Kannada Sangha, a cultural organisation at the zilla Rang Mandir here.

I have travelled around 28 countries giving lectures or attending workshops. But nowhere have I seen as many holidays as here. We need to realise that our country is facing hardships, like a slow economy, due to these holidays. We have to develop a healthy work culture with less holidays and more fruitful work, he said.

His wife and littérateur Kamala Hampana, wanted the State government to add Kannada Rajyotsava to the list of holidays, making it four in Karnataka.

Abdul Quadeer, secretary of the Shaheen education society, said he supported the idea of fewer holidays. The holiday announced by the government on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad was a political holiday. This is not a holiday in Muslim countries, he said.

Sri Channaveers Shivacharya of Harkud, sangha members like Sidramappa Masimade, Veerashetty Mailoorkar, Rani Satyamurthy and others were present.