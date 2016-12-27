Farmers urged to apply for crop insurance

more-in

The Agriculture Department has been prevailing upon farmers to insure their crops under the Karnataka Raitha Suraksha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The department has deployed officials at Raitha Samparka Kendras (RSKs) to educate farmers about crop insurance for the rabi season.

The officials are also assisting many banks and co-operative institutions (lacking manpower) in insuring crops. Thousands of applications have been dispatched to hobli centres for farmers to insure their crops.

The officials posted at RSKs will guide farmers in filling the forms and submitting it to banks or co-operative societies with required documents.

Somasundra, Joint Director of Agriculture, and Nagendra, Agriculture officer, told The Hindu on Tuesday that a few crops such as horse gram, ragi, maize, Bengal gram, cowpea and other catch crops are grown across the district making use of residual moisture content in soil. Crops were grown particularly in a few irrigated areas where paddy was harvested some days ago, they said adding that there would be residual moisture in paddy fields after the harvest.

Mr. Nagendra said horse gram is grown in over 26,150 hectares, ragi in 4,500 ha, maize in 4,416 ha, Bengal gram in 3,020 ha, and cowpea in 1,980 ha.

Farmers need to submit copies of the RTC, Aadhar card, and bank pass book while insuring their crops in banks or co-operative societies. Last date for insuring crops is December 31.