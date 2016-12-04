Farmers stage protest in Mysuru seeking release of water

more-in

Scores of farmers staged a demonstration in front of the residence of district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa on Sunday, demanding immediate release of water to save standing crops in the region.

The protest, conducted under the banner of the Federation of State Farmers’ Associations, was led by Kurubur Shanthakumar and others, who accused the Minister of turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers.

Nearly one lakh acres of land is under paddy cultivation in the Kabini command area and there is 3.5 tmcft of water in the Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli near H.D. Kote. Farmers have raised money by taking loans to the tune of crores of rupees and invested it on the crop. All of that is being washed down the drain because of lack of water to support the crop, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

The farmers urged the Minister to direct the authorities to release water to save the crops. They also demanded fair and remunerative price for sugarcane, which has been enhanced from Rs. 2,300 a tonne to Rs. 2,600 in Belagavi region. But no similar notification has been issued for the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt, they said. The federation said farmers in Uttar Pradesh were being paid Rs. 3,200 a tonne, as against Rs. 1,700 for the cultivators in Mysuru region.