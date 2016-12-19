Farmers shouldn’t blame govt. for not releasing water: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the inflow into most of the reservoirs in the State has come down by over 50 per cent of the normal inflow owing to failure of rain and the prevailing drought.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a scheme to fill 28 tanks with river water in Nanjangud taluk on Sunday. Mr. Siddaramaiah said the total water available in the reservoirs, including KRS, Kabini and Hemavati, was about 15 tmcft, while the water requirement of Bengaluru and Mysuru alone was about 18 tmcft till May-end. In spite of this, the government had released some water to save standing crops, he said. Farmers need to understand these facts and should not blame the government for not releasing water for irrigation, he said.