Farmers raise voice against recovery of loans

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has warned that bank officials will be “taught a lesson” if they fail to waive agricultural loans taken by farmers and tried to recover the loans.

“The government and banks write off hundreds of crores of loans of industrialists such as Vijay Mallya, but hesitate to provide succour to the farming community”, the outfit said in a memorandum submitted to the lead bank manager Srinivasa Rao here on Thursday. The explanation that banks will become bankrupt if they waive loans of farmers is baseless and unscientific, the outfit said.

The farmers in the district are facing a grave situation due to severe drought. If the bank officials visit the houses of farmers to recover the loan amount, they will be taught a lesson in ‘rural style’, KRRS district convener K. Srinivasa Gowda said.

District unit president A. Nalini was present, among others.