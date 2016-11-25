Farmers protest seeking water for crops

more-in

Farmers from the Kabini command area comprising Nanjangud, H.D. Kote and T. Narsipur taluks staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday seeking immediate release of water to save the standing paddy crop.

The agitating farmers said that nearly 75,000 acres of land in the region is under paddy cultivation and the crops in the harvesting stage required water.

Though the State government had already announced that water would not be released for irrigation as it was required for drinking, the farmers argued the government could spare at least 1 tmc ft.

“Paddy on 75,000 acres would wither and would cause loss to thousands of farmers in the region,” said Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association.

He said there was adequate water in the Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote and releasing 1 tmc ft would not result in scarcity during summer. “The inflow over the next few weeks would ensure that the balance is restored,” Mr. Shanthakumar said.

The association members said farmers had already completed sowing operations when the government decided against releasing water during September.

FRP hike sought

The association welcomed the government’s decision to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane farmers in Belagavi and Bagalkot by Rs. 300 but want it to be extended to farmers across the State.

The FRP in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts was Rs. 3,100 per tonne for 12 per cent recovery of sugar and had been increased to Rs. 3,400 per tonne which will leave farmers with Rs. 2,800 after deducting harvesting and transportation charges of Rs. 600 per tonne.

The FRP for Mysuru and other regions remains Rs. 2,300 per tonne for 9.5 per cent recovery.

“After deducting Rs. 600 towards harvesting and transportation charges, we are left with Rs. 1,700 per tonne which is less than cultivation cost,” Mr. Shanthakumar said.