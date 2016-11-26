Farmers protest against decision to allow sand extraction in Vedavathi

more-in

Members of the Chitradurga district unit of the Akanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha took out a procession and staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday in protest against the decision of the district administration to permit sand extraction in the Vedavathi.

The agitators took out the procession from Ambedkar Circle through the main streets of the city to a place outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

They also raised slogans against the district administration.

The said that the district has not received sufficient rainfall in the last four years and the groundwater table has depleted considerably. Under such circumstances, the decision of the district administration to permit sand extraction in the Vedavathi, which has almost dried, is highly condemnable.

“If the district administration fails to drop the idea, the sangha will intensify its agitation,” they warned.

Akanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha working president Rangaswamy said that more than 72 villages in Hiriyur and Challakere taluks are facing severe drought and the groundwater table has depleted up to 900 feet.

In such a situation, sand extraction in the Vedavathi will further worsen the situation in the region, he added.

He alleged that the Union and State governments have completely failed to protect the interests of farmers. They have failed to provide compensation to crop lost to adverse climatic conditions and also to announce support price for agriculture produce.

He said that instead of allowing sand extraction in the Vedavathi, the district administration should make arrangements to start sand extraction in the Tungabhadra where sand is available in ample quantity.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah and said that the agitation would be intensified if the district administration failed to fulfil their demand at the earliest.