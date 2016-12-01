Farmers continue protest in Bidar

One of the farmers collapsed during the protest in Bidar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Photo: Gopichand T

A farmer collapsed due to exertion during a protest dharna in front of the DC office on Thursday.

Ramrao Malegaon, 65, of Joldabka village collapsed inside the DC compound after standing for an hour during the protest. He was carried to the hospital by police and some farmers. He is recovering, Mallikarjun Swamy, district Karnataka rajya raitha sangha president told The Hindu. He was suffering from cold and fever, Mr. Swamy said.

Farmers have been sitting in the DC premises since the Belagavi session began, demanding a dedicated day to discuss the problems of farmers. They have also been demanding immediate settlement of sugarcane arrears, quick disbursal of crop loss relief, increased irrigation and universal coverage of crop insurance.

Anurag Tewari, deputy commissioner, who met the protesters on Thursday, promised to convene a meeting of farmers leaders in Bidar in two weeks. Mr. Tewari informed farmers that the Bidar district administration had released Rs. 230 crore in one year, the highest amount of crop loss relief released for any district in the State.