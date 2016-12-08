Farmers, JD(S) workers begin indefinite strike

S.R. Mahesh, MLA, Sandesh Nagaraj, MLC, and others protesting in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

: Farmers from K.R. Nagar, Hunsur and Periyapatna and JD(S) workers commenced an indefinite strike in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday demanding the immediate release of water from the Harangi Reservoir to the right bank canal to save standing paddy crops.

The agitators raised slogans against the authorities for not releasing the water despite a written statement by the Superintending Engineer of the reservoir that there would be enough water for drinking purposes in the reservoir even if 5,000 cusecs of water were to be released .

S.R. Mahesh, MLA, told The Hindu that paddy was grown in over 20,000 acres in K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna and Hunsur taluks and if the authorities released 1,000 cusecs per day to the right bank canal, for five days, the crops in the taluks could be saved.

The MLA said that farmers, who had incurred huge losses in agriculture, had committed suicide and urged the government to release water to prevent further suicides.

He warned the government that it would solely be responsible if standing crops were withered for want of water and if farmers resorted to suicides.