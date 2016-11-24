Farmer climbs up mobile tower seeking ‘fair’ price for sugarcane in Belagavi

more-in

He gives govt. one hour to announce Rs. 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane

A tragedy was averted when a farmer, under the stress of loan and “unfair price” for sugarcane, held the police and the government to a ransom of sorts by climbing atop a mobile phone tower in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at around 5 p.m. and gave one hour for the government to announce Rs. 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane this year.

A tense police tried in vain to convince the youth to climb down.

Meanwhile, on learning about the incident, Janata Dal(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy rushed to the spot and convinced the youth to climb down saying that he would place his [the youth’s] demand on the floor of the Assembly.

Chandru (30) from Kallypalya village of Kunigal taluk took everyone by surprise by shouting from the top of the tower, giving time till 6 p.m. to the government to accept his demand.

Once the youth came down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarnath Reddy took him into custody, even as Mr. Kumaraswamy suggested that the police register a case as per law and release him to return to his native village.

Chandru clarified to the media that he had not indulged in such a dangerous adventure for cheap publicity. The government had fixed Rs. 2,500 per tonne of sugarcane and also announced Rs. 150 more for every tonne of sugarcane in 2013-14. But, subsequently, the price fixed during 2014-15 was only Rs. 2,200. The sugar mills were yet to clear dues for 2015-16. He had climbed the tower to draw the attention of the government and demand a proper price for sugarcane and not for publicity.

Later, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Chandru met him on Tuesday and expressed his difficulties due to losses last year. He also spoke about his outstanding bank loan of Rs. 2 lakh, he said. He had advised him not be agitated as the issue was being discussed on the floor of the legislature.

He said that this incident was sufficient enough for the government to understand the plight of the sugarcane growers. The government was treating farmers like criminals and arresting them to prevent them from participating in protests.

“Are farmers terrorists?” he asked and said that he would take up the issue on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday and try to sensitise the government about the plight of the hapless growers.