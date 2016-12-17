Expert calls for research that is useful to society

more-in

“There is a need for research in various fields. But we need research that is useful to the society,” P. Nagabhushan, a senior academic, said here recently.

“Research and development are needed to advance our understanding of various disciplines. But all research should be built around the question: Will this be useful to the society in some way? Researchers should convince themselves of the importance of the utility of their produce. That will make their work more meaningful,” Dr. Nagabhushan, chief nodal officer of Mysore University, said at a seminar on recent trends in image processing and pattern recognition at the Karnataka Arts, Science and Commerce College.

He said that image processing and pattern recognition was among the fastest growing areas of technology. “These tools can be used to expand our understanding of many subjects. These will help us in faster adaptation of technology,” he said.

He lamented that human relationships and value systems were not getting the focus they should get in the modern age.

“We are developing new networks to connect machines, but we have not been able to find ways to network hearts,” he said.

Basavaraj G. Patil, president of the Karnataka Rashtriya Education Society, said that image processing and character recognition could help implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a cashless society. They can help disease diagnosis and treatment, he said.

Eugene Borovikov of National Institute of Health, USA, and others were present. Delegates from various universities attended.