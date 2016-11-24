Exercise restraint so as not to violate laws, policemen told

more-in

Meera Saxena, Chairperson, State Human Rights Commission, has underlined the need for the police personnel to exercise restraint while dealing with cases to ensure that the laws, particularly human rights, were not violated. She was speaking after inaugurating a day-long workshop on human rights and gender equality, organised by the Police Department in association with voluntary and social organisations here on Tuesday.

“It is a fact that police personnel discharge their duties relentlessly but under a lot of pressure of various kinds from politicians, higher-ups, society and media. Yet they should be very cautious so as not to violate the laws. In case of any violation, knowingly or unknowingly, they would be held responsible,” she said. Ms. Saxena, while stating that the Police Department was facing lot many cases of violation of human rights, exhorted police personnel to take all precaution to ensure that the situation did not go beyond control during investigation and interrogation.

“Understand that everyone and their family members had a right to know why they were being taken in for inquiry. Also, understand that the police should not try to settle themselves cases of rape and sexual offences,” she said. She said that workshops were being organised in all districts by the commission to educate police personnel about their duties and human rights. She also wanted the senior officials of the department to ensure that the new laws and the amendments would be made known to the personnel about the basic facts of protecting human rights.

Tyagarajan, Superintendent of Police, was of the view that police personnel should work sincerely for maintenance of peace, law and order and give respect to human rights and interact with the public courteously.