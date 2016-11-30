Excise Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

more-in

To encourage farmers to harvest neera, the Karnataka Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2016, was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. It aims at granting permission to members of the Coconut Growers Federation to harvest neera in limited quantities from coconut trees and thereby increase their income of coconut growers.

The government also tabled the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2016, to enable agricultural labourers to be entitled for registration as owner in respect of the dwelling house built on land not belonging to him/her prior to January 1, 1979.

Scheme faces financial crunch

The scheme to provide assistance of Rs. 5,000 for poor families for performing the last rites of their family members is facing a financial crunch. According to Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, the scheme needs Rs. 32 crore immediately as 64,000 applications are pending. He informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that his department was unable to dispose of all the applications as the Finance Department had not released adequate funds.

Office of DCs to go paperless in a month

The office of the Deputy Commissioner in all the districts is set to go paperless within a month, according to Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa. He informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that already 11 Revenue offices in the State had been made paperless.

30,000 posts reserved for HK region people to be filled by March 2018

Minister for Medical Education and Chairman of Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board, Sharanprakash Patil has said that the government is committed to filling 30,000 posts reserved for people of this region under Article 371 (J) by March 2018. Replying to a discussion on the issue raised by members of the HK region in the Council on Wednesday, he said already nearly 9,500 posts had been filled.