Eviction notice issued to stall owners at private bus stand

Acting on a direction from the High Court, the Shivamogga City Corporation has issued eviction notices to the occupants of 52 stalls at the private bus stand.

In 2010, the corporation, then the City Municipal Council, had demolished the bus terminal from where private buses were operating and had constructed a new bus stand. On humanitarian grounds, the CMC had allotted some of the stalls in the new building to vendors who were displaced after the old building was demolished.

The new building has 52 stalls. The CMC had fixed Rs. 25,000 as repayable deposit and Rs. 3,000 as monthly rent for each stall. A few people who were denied stalls here had approached the court against the allotment procedure.

It is said that after the stalls were allotted, some of the beneficiaries sublet them for higher rents. The stalls at the entrance were leased out for around Rs. 15,000 a month, in violation of the conditions imposed by CMC. In some cases, a single person had taken up two adjacent shops and had demolished the wall between the stalls.

Recently, the High Court directed the civic body to allot the stalls again by inviting fresh tenders. The existing allotment will stand cancelled as per the court order. Acting on the direction, the corporation issued the eviction notices on November 14. In the notice, the occupants have been asked to vacate by the end of November.

Meanwhile, a delegation of vendors, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, K.S. Eshwarappa, met Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh in the city on Saturday and requested him not to go about the eviction process hastily. In a memorandum submitted to the DC, vendors said they were engaged in business at the bus stand prior to the construction of the new building and immediate eviction would leave them broke.