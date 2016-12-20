Every ration card holder will get 1 kg tur dalfrom next month: KAPC

more-in

The State government has decided to distribute one kilogram of tur dal to every ration card holder through the public distribution system from January, Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission (KAPC) chairman T.N. Prakash Kammardi has said.

However, he did not elaborate on the matter further except that every card holding family will get one kg of tur dal at subsidised price from the first month of the new year.

Report

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, he said that the KAPC had also prepared a detailed report after studying the cost of production of 27 agricultural and horticultural produces to project price forecasts for each crop.

The report, which would help the government in fixing remunerative prices for crops, would be submitted to the government very soon.

Model villages

The KAPC had short-listed a village each in eight districts, including Belagavi, to develop them into model villages towards sustainable growth on an experimental basis. The survey, which included preparation of soil health and human health cards, would be completed and a detailed report would be submitted to the government before the presentation of the annual financial budget proposals next year.

To boost income

He said that once the plans were finalised, all necessary steps would commence through modern technological interventions and with the support of Universities of Agriculture and Horticulture and amalgamation of various schemes to develop such selected villages into model villages in the sense that every farmer of the village got remunerative price for his produce and his income was boosted to a considerable extent over a period of three years.

The measures in this direction were in response to the Prime Minister’s budgetary announcement to double farm income in a five-year period, Dr. Kammardi added. Joint Director of Agriculture V.J. Patil was present.