Eshwarappa sore over being left out of teams

The differences within the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit has come to the fore again with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa expressing displeasure against party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa for not accommodating him in teams formed to study the drought situation.

Mr. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Wednesday that many BJP workers have expressed their ire against the way in which Mr. Yeddyurappa had formed the teams.

He, however, said he would not complain to the national leaders over the issue. “But the national leadership is closely watching the developments that are taking place in Karnataka,” he said. On the reason for his non-inclusion in the drought teams, Mr. Eshwarappa said Mr. Yeddyurappa should answer this.

Mr. Eshwarappa said despite his non-inclusion, he had already toured five drought-affected districts in the State and held discussions with the officials on relief works. The report on the tour will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon. An all-party delegation from the State headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 30 to apprise him of the drought situation here.

Mr. Eshwarappa said he would submit his study report to Mr. Modi as well.