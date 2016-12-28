Eshwarappa fails to find place in BJP drought study teams

more-in

K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has failed to make it to teams formed by the BJP to study the drought situation in the State, and this has gained significance in the light of brewing discontent between him and party’s State president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

BJP has formed three teams — headed by Mr. Yeddyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok — to visit drought-hit areas and submit report to the Centre. However, Mr. Eshwarappa’s name is missing from the list. Mr. Eshwarappa antagonised party’s State and Central leaders after participating conventions of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade aimed at consolidating backward classes, minorities and Dalits. When asked about being left out, Mr. Eshwarappa said in Belagavi district, “They have not involved me, but I am not hurt. I will keep working for the party. The BJP will come to power in the 2018 elections.”