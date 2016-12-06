Eshwarappa directed not to take part in Rayanna Brigade event

more-in

State BJP unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa has warned his colleague in the party and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa against participating in Sangolli Rayanna Brigade’s oath taking ceremony at Nandgad of Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

He was speaking to presspersons at the airport during a visit to the city on Monday to attend a wedding.

Mr. Yeddyurappa said the party would issue show-cause notices of disciplinary action to all office bearers participating the programme, and Mr. Eshwarappa was no exception. He said the BJP had been organising conferences of backward classes, Dalits, minorities and there was no need for party leaders or workers to associate with the Rayanna Brigade.

The warning contradicts the recent claims of Mr. Eshwarappa that all the differences on the Rayanna Brigade between him and the former had been sorted and the programmes were aimed at consolidating backward classes, minorities and dalits to ensure BJP returned to power and Mr. Yeddyurappa became CM again.