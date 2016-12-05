Erring water bottling plants come under the scanner

more-in

The Mysuru district administration has asked the Department of Food Safety to crack down on water bottling plants that lack proper licences and ISI and FSSAI certification.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, after a meeting with officials here on Monday, gave his nod for sealing plants that are operating without licences and accreditation.

A week’s time will be granted only to those that have already applied for licences or submitted applications for its renewal. They will be spared from closing down their operations only till the deadline and they shall be sealed if they failed to get requisite approvals, he told The Hindu. The bottling plants supply packaged drinking water in various quantities. Mr. Randeep said the department had already issued show-cause notices to two plants that failed to get licences and had not responded to the department’s notices. “Those plants will be sealed immediately.”

Out of 20 water bottling plants registered in the district, only 13 had licences/certification and the licences of others have either expired or not renewed or not taken, he said.