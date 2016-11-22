Ensure quality of food in hostels, officials in Raichur told

more-in

Hostel wardens and contractors to be held responsible for poor quality food

Referring to increasing complaints over the quality of food being supplied at government-run hostels in the district, Adimani Veeralakshmi, president of the Raichur Zilla Panchayat, has said that hostel wardens will be held responsible for irregularities. She was speaking at the Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here on Monday.

“I recently received a complaint on the poor quality of food supplied at a government hostel at Javalagera in Sindhanur taluk. We are receiving similar complaints from other hostels as well. The higher-ups in the department should pay regular and surprise visits to hostels and see the quality of food served there. If poor quality food is served, hostel wardens and contractors should be held responsible,” she said.

M. Kurma Rao, Chief Executive Officer, directed the officers to appoint nodal officers for supervising the functioning of hostels in the district and submit a report on the situation to the headquarters.

“Such officers should frequently visit hostels and monitor their functioning. They should maintain a direct contact with students and obtain their feedback. Their mobile phone numbers should be displayed at hostels so that students can easily contact the officers whenever they feel the need,” Mr. Rao said.

He also directed Social Welfare Officer Y.A. Kale to look into the complaints on the disposal of applications under the Vidya Siri programme.

When Assistant Director for Youth Services and Sports informed the meeting that only eight youth organisations were registered with his department, the CEO directed him to put efforts for forming more youth organisations under the department.