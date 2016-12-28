Ensure cleanliness or face action,Minister tells NEKRTC officials

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy having a word with workers during a visit to bus terminus in Yadgir on Tuesday.

more-in

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that increments would not be given to all divisional controllers of North Eastern Karnataka Transport Corporations if they failed to maintain cleanliness in bus terminals under their respective divisions.

Mr. Reddy was talking to presspersons in Yadgir on Tuesday after visiting a bus terminus in the city and attending a meeting of officials.

He said that a new bus terminus built at a cost of ₹ 2.99 crore in Surpur town would be inaugurated shortly.

Listing out the other civic works taken up so far, the Minister said that concreting taken up at a cost of ₹ 1.50 crore in the new bus terminus in Yadgir and construction of commercial shops taken up at a cost of ₹ 22 lakh in the new bus terminus in Gurmital had been completed. He said concreting work was being taken up at a cost of ₹ 1 crore in the Gurmitkal bus terminus.

Yadgir and Shahapur would soon get new sub urban bus terminals at a cost of ₹ 8 crore. As per the plan, the new bus terminus would be constructed after demolishing the old bus terminus surrounded by commercial shops.

As many 35 villages, of the 102 in the NEKRTC limits, which have no bus services yet, would be connected with bus services shortly and the rest would also get the services at the earliest.

As many as 75 new buses provided by the Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board are operating. A fresh proposal for of 2017-18 seeking additional 100 buses would be submitted soon, he said.

Considering the requirements of the travelling public, new buses would soon be operated from Yadgir to Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Raichur, Davangere, Karwar, Shivamogga, Ballari, Sirsi and Ranebennur, Mr. Reddy said.

The Minister said that clear instructions have been issued to officials to conduct meeting with MPs, MLA,s and other local elected representatives to explain the works taken up so far and seek suggestions to implement new works.