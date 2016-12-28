Karnataka

Enraged relatives of patient thrash ambulance driver

Enraged by the alleged delay in the arrival of an ambulance of the District SNR Hospital, relatives of a patient thrashed its driver at a private hospital on the outskirts of Kolar on Tuesday night. The injured driver, Narayan, was treated at the District SNR Hospital.

Keerthana of Deshihalli in Bangarpet needed treatment for an ailment and the SNR Hospital was told to send the ambulance. But the ambulance came taking much time, Kallesh, father of the girl, alleged.

After the girl was brought and admitted to the private hospital, Kallesh and other relatives picked up a quarrel with Narayan and assaulted him. Gulpet police have registered a case.

